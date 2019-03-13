Mariners' Dylan Moore: Likely to win utility role
Moore appears to have won a roster spot as a utility player after Kristopher Negron was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The 26-year-old is set for his big-league debut after recording a solid .280/.346/.492 line with 11 homers and 17 in 97 games for Triple-A Colorado Springs in the Brewers' system last year. He's primarily an infielder, though he's spent time at every position at catcher at some point in the last three years. He should stick on the roster for at least a month but could be the odd man out once Kyle Seager returns from hand surgery.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...
-
Ranking best fantasy baseball team names
From 'Acuna Moncada' to 'Last Man Stanton,' this list is something to behold
-
Fantasy baseball bounce-back candidates
SportsLine data scientist John Bollman has revealed 10 2019 Fantasy baseball bounce-back c...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash (besides Vlad)
Midseason call-ups have gone a long way to securing Fantasy championships in recent seasons,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are good across all formats, but these 30 have specific qualities that make the...