Moore appears to have won a roster spot as a utility player after Kristopher Negron was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 26-year-old is set for his big-league debut after recording a solid .280/.346/.492 line with 11 homers and 17 in 97 games for Triple-A Colorado Springs in the Brewers' system last year. He's primarily an infielder, though he's spent time at every position at catcher at some point in the last three years. He should stick on the roster for at least a month but could be the odd man out once Kyle Seager returns from hand surgery.