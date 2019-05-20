Mariners' Dylan Moore: Looks ready for activation
Moore (wrist) went 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Reno on Sunday.
Moore's previously ailing wrist looks to be back at full strength if Sunday's performance is any indication. The utility man went 3-for-8 with a walk and four RBI overall in two games with the Rainiers over the weekend and is expected to be activated before Monday's series-opening game against the Rangers.
