Moore (wrist) went 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Reno on Sunday.

Moore's previously ailing wrist looks to be back at full strength if Sunday's performance is any indication. The utility man went 3-for-8 with a walk and four RBI overall in two games with the Rainiers over the weekend and is expected to be activated before Monday's series-opening game against the Rangers.