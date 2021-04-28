site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-dylan-moore-losing-out-on-playing-time | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Losing out on playing time
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moore is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Astros.
He will sit for the third time in the last five games. Sam Haggerty will draw another start at the keystone, batting sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read