Moore (wrist) took 15 swings in a batting cage Monday and also participated fully in pregame infield defensive drills, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Moore looks to be on track for the minimum stay on the 10-day injured list. The rookie has already stated he fully expects to be ready for activation at the end of that time frame next Monday, and he figures to progressively ramp up his activity over the rest of the week.

More News
Our Latest Stories