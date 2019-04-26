Moore went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Rangers on Thursday.

The 26-year-old utility option made plenty of noise from the latter half of the order, posting his second multi-hit effort of the campaign. Moore has logged 28 plate appearances in April as a defensive replacement and spot starter, and Thursday's productive performance boosted his average 78 points to .226.