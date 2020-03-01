Play

Moore (concussion) may be able to return to Cactus League action Wednesday versus the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Moore entered the concussion protocol after hitting his head on a stolen-base attempt last Wednesday, but he was able to return to running Saturday and should make his way into the lineup this week. The 27-year-old will resume competing for a utility role on the Opening Day roster upon his return.

