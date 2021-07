Moore went 2-for-4 with a double in a win over the Angels on Friday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Moore made some noise out of the bottom third of the order, posting his first multi-hit effort since June 30. The utility asset has been in an extended funk for most of the season, however, and his July slash line still sits at .111/.179/.222 over 11 games even when factoring in Friday's production.