Moore (calf) is almost ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The versatile infielder has been sidelined with the left calf strain since May 19, but appears to be on the cusp of returning. Despite his poor offensive production before the injury, highlighted by a .168 average in 119 at-bats, Moore figures to get regular starts for the Mariners once healthy.
