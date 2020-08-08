site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Not in lineup Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Moore isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies.
Moore has gone 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts over the past two games, and he'll get a routine day off Saturday. Tim Lopes is starting in left field and batting seventh.
