Moore had yet to report to the Mariners' summer camp as of Monday due to an unspecified reason, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Moore is one of four players in the Mariners' 60-man roster pool who has yet to be spotted at camp, with outfielder Mallex Smith, reliever Yoshihisa Hirano and catcher Joe Hudson being the others. The 27-year-old still has time to report to camp and get the work in he needs to guarantee his availability for the July 24 opener versus the Astros, but the missed time could hurt his bid to win a spot on the Mariners' 30-man roster as a utility man.