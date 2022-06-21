Moore is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Oakland, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Moore started the past three games but will head to the bench Tuesday while mired in a 1-for-16 slump. The 29-year-old should continue to see regular playing time in a utility role, but his .185/.340/.358 slash line doesn't provided much value for fantasy managers.
