Moore went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Athletics.

Moore got aboard on a fielder's choice in the first inning, then promptly stole second and came around to score on a Daniel Vogelbach single. Moore later added a single in the sixth. His playing time has been limited so far, but the 28-year-old has a homer, three RBI and four runs scored in five games. He's versatile on defense, and the early results suggest he can improve on the .206/.302/.389 slash line he produced in 282 plate appearances in 2019.