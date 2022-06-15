Moore went 1-for-2 with a pair of stolen bases, two runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Twins.

Moore was a late addition to the lineup at shortstop when J.P. Crawford (undisclosed) was scratched. It worked out fine, as Moore was able to get aboard twice and put himself in scoring position each time with his sixth and seventh steals of the year. The versatile 29-year-old continues to be limited to a reserve role in 2022, and his .215/.378/.385 slash line doesn't suggest he's earned a lot more time despite an excellent 15.7 percent walk rate.