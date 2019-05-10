Moore exited Thursday night's game against the Yankees with a sore right wrist, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Moore wasn't expected to play Thursday after getting drilled in the wrist by a pitch during Wednesday's game, but after Dee Gordon (wrist) was forced to leave the game, Seattle had no choice but to play Moore at the keystone. He's set to undergo further testing Friday to uncover the extent of his injury.

