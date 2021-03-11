Moore is hitting .286 (4-for-14) with a double, a home run, two RBI, two walks, a stolen base and two runs across his first six Cactus League games.

Moore slugged the round tripper Tuesday against the Royals, extending his hitting streak to three games. The 28-year-old's solid early efforts may be an indication his offseason strength work is already paying off, and considering Moore has already laced 42 (23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs) of his 86 career hits for extra bases, the added bulk could take his 2021 numbers to career-best levels.