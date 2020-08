Moore went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in a loss to the Astros on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his one attempt.

Moore was once again productive out of the No. 2 spot in the order, where he's slotted in nine of 10 games thus far this season. The versatile 28-year-old pushed his on-base percentage to an impressive .371 with the three occasions he reached safely Sunday, and his productive day snapped the 0-for-13 skid that had encompassed his prior four games.