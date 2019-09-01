Moore went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday. He was also caught stealing twice.

Moore began showing some signs of life at the plate as August wound down, going 5-for-19 with a double, two home runs, six RBI, two walks and three runs overall in his last six starts. That still leaves Moore's line at just .207/.308/.394, but he's shown some nice pop by lacing 20 (11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs) of his 40 hits on the season for extra bases.