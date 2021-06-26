Moore went 2-for-4 with a hit by pitch, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the White Sox.

Moore has now racked up four steals in 11 games since he returned from the injured list. The speedy utility man is 12-for-14 in stolen base attempts this year. He's added a .189/.290/.371 slash line with six home runs, 22 RBI and 18 runs scored across 183 plate appearances.