Moore went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a loss to the Angels on Saturday.

Moore is still slashing an abysmal .139/.267/.278 despite a productive first two games against the Angels during which he's gone 3-for-8 with four total RBI, a stolen base and two runs. Perhaps the success at the plate will serve as a launchpad for Moore, who's continued to see regular playing time through his season-long slump thanks to his considerable positional versatility.