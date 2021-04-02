Moore went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, a two-run double, a walk and a run in Thursday's season-opening win over the Giants.

Moore's two-bagger brought the Mariners within a run in a wild eighth inning and gave him Seattle's only multi-RBI effort of the night. The 28-year-old, who's shown a penchant for extra-base hits over the last two seasons, should have ample opportunity to further clamp down on the second base job early in the season while Shed Long continues his recovery from offseason shin surgery.