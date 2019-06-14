Moore entered Thursday's loss to the Twins as a pinch hitter on the top of the 8th inning and went 1-for-2 with a two-run double and a walk.

Moore had originally received a breather for Thursday's game after going 6-for-38 over the previous 11 contests, but he ultimately was able to have a positive impact with the bat. The versatile utility man is slashing .202/.312/.319 for the season when factoring in Thursday's production.