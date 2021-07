Moore went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

The steal was his 13th of the season while the homer was his seventh, and it came in clutch fashion as he took Patrick Murphy deep in the top of the 10th inning. Moore has looked much better at the plate since returning from the IL in mid-June, slashing .264/.339/.453 over his last 15 games with two home runs, five stolen bases, seven RBI and eight runs.