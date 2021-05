Moore went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Indians on Friday.

Moore's season slash still sits at an unsightly .174/.278/.349, but there are finally some signs of life from the valued utility asset. Factoring in Friday's production, Moore owns a .333 average and 1.093 OPS in the 26 plate appearances covering his last seven games, a stretch during which he's laced three doubles and two home runs while hitting safely in six of those contests.