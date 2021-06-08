Moore (calf) went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Salt Lake on Monday.
Moore led off and played seven innings at second base in his first game action since May 18. The fact the valued utility man was able to put in a substantial workload in the field and even got the green light on the basepaths certainly seems encouraging with respect to the condition of his previously ailing calf. Moore is due for at least a handful of more games with the Rainiers before activation is considered.