Moore went 2-for-5 a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in an extra-innings loss to the Astros on Thursday.

Moore made plenty of noise out of the top of the order while generating his third multi-hit effort over the last five games. The 25-year-old utility man's bat has been hot over the last five games, a stretch during which he's gone 8-for-18 with three doubles, four walks, an RBI, three steals and three runs.