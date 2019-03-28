Mariners' Dylan Moore: Projected for steady work
Moore will play a "fair amount" in his utility role according to manager Scott Servais, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "He's going to play," Servais said. "He's not just going to be your once-every-two-week utility guy. We'd not have put him on this team if that was going to be the case."
Moore made the Opening Day roster courtesy of a diverse defensive resume that allows him to fill in at all four infield positions and both corner outfield spots. In addition to confirming he plans to afford the 26-year-old fairly steady playing time over the course of the season, Servais also emphasized he would like to give Moore at least one start during the team's season-opening six-game homestand.
