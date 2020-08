Moore went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Moore has now posted back-to-back multi-hit performances, and he has hit safely in six of his eight games this season. His playing time remains limited, but he might be in line for a bigger role moving forward if he continues to hit like he has done it in his first 30 plate appearances, where he has gone 11-for-30 (.367) with a 1.067 OPS.