Moore (calf) is 4-for-8 with three doubles, a solo home run, a walk and three runs over his last two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma.

Moore also laced a single and stole a base in his first game with the Rainiers on Monday, and despite the small sample, his overall body of work would seem to suggest he's ready for activation. However, the Mariners may opt to let the valued utility man get at least another game or two in against minor-league arms before freeing him from the injured list.