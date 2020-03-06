Mariners' Dylan Moore: Reaches twice in return
Moore (concussion) went 1-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in a Cactus League loss to the Padres on Thursday.
Moore took over for Shed Long as an in-game defensive replacement and continued the hot hitting that's been a hallmark of his spring thus far. The 27-year-old is battling for a utility spot on the Opening Day roster and has made a strong case in the first several games, going 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two stolen bases across five Cactus League contests.
