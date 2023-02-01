Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters that Dylan Moore (hernia) had a small setback in his recovery, but is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Moore underwent sports hernia surgery after the 2022 season. The versatile infielder-outfielder may miss the start of spring training, but the expectation is he'll be ready to play when the season starts. If healthy, he'll likely see plenty of playing time against left-handed pitching, and should spell Kolten Wong against southpaws at second base.