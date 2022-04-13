Moore will start in left field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Moore received just one plate appearance over the Mariners' first five games, but he'll get the opportunity to pick up his first start Wednesday with Jesse Winker getting the night off. The Mariners are likely just holding the lefty-hitting Winker out of the lineup because southpaw Dallas Keuchel is on the bump for Chicago, so the righty-hitting Moore isn't expected to be in line for anything more than short-side platoon work while Seattle has all of its key regulars available.