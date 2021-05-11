Moore is 4-for-11 with a double, a home run, two RBI, two walks and three runs over his last three games.

The sample is small and Moore's season slash still sits at .156/.274/.302, but it's some much-needed sign of life from a player that went into 2021 with elevated expectations. Moore is still showing quite the knack for frequently making solid contact -- eight of his 15 hits have gone for extra bases -- but a .207 BABIP coupled with a solid 21.7 percent line-drive rate implies he's been a bit unlucky, while his 31.9 percent strikeout rate also is a major culprit in his struggles thus far.