Moore (wrist) worked out with the Mariners on Thursday and could be activated as soon as Friday or Saturday according to manager Scott Servais, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Moore was placed on the injured list with a right wrist sprain Aug. 22, but it is looking like he will have a solid chance of returning at some point this weekend. He was playing well before suffering the injury, slashing .282/.364/.538, and figures to return to receiving a fair share of at-bats once he is activated.