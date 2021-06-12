Moore (calf) was activated off the 10-day injured list and will bat sixth and play second base Saturday against Cleveland.

Moore had been out since mid-May with a calf strain. He hasn't been able to repeat his small-sample success from last year thus far this season, hitting just .168/.270/.353 in 41 games, though he does have eight steals and recorded an .824 OPS in his last 16 games before the injury. Donovan Walton was optioned in a corresponding move.