Moore (head) started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a walk in a loss to the Giants on Thursday.

Moore and the Mariners got quite the scare Wednesday when the utility player was hit in the helmet by a 99 mph fastball, but his immediate return to the lineup Thursday confirms he avoided a concussion or other serious head injury. Moore has a pedestrian .239 average in 54 plate appearances across 13 September games, but he's now hit safely in six of his last eight contests, albeit with just two extra-base hits (one double, one home run) over that span.