Moore's delayed arrival at camp was in fact due to coronavirus, though never experienced symptoms, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Moore was one of several players across the league who had been absent for undisclosed reasons, though he supplied the expected explanation Monday. Being asymptomatic, he was able to work out as much one can in a hotel room, and he's been appearing in intrasquad games, though his roster spot as a utility man isn't all that safe. He hit just .206/.302/.389 in 282 plate appearances last year.