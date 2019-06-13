Moore is not in Thursday's lineup against the Twins, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

It looks to be a routine day off for Moore, but hopefully it helps break him out of his recent slump. He's gone just 6-for-38 through the month of June with only four runs scored during the aforementioned period, lowering his slash line to a putrid .194/.299/.301. Tim Beckham will get the start at shortstop.