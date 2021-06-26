site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-dylan-moore-riding-pine-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Riding pine Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moore isn't starting Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Moore stole two bases and scored two runs in Friday's win over the White Sox, and he'll get a breather Saturday. Shed Long will start at second base while Jake Bauers takes over in left field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read