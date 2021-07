Moore, who went 2-for-4 with two runs in a loss to the Angels on Saturday, has opened the second half of the season with consecutive multi-hit efforts.

The very brief but productive stretch may ultimately prove to just be an outlier, but for Moore's fantasy managers, it's a proverbial oasis in the desert. The 28-year-old utility man has provided 18 extra-base hits (10 doubles, eight home runs), but his .189/.276/.358 slash line underscores how success at the plate has largely eluded him.