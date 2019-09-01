Moore is expected to serve as the Mariners' primary shortstop with J.P. Crawford (hamstring) set to miss at least a week of action, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Manager Scott Servais suggested the Mariners could summon an additional middle infielder from the minor-league ranks to provide more coverage, but for now, Moore will be the next man up on the depth chart at shortstop. The rookie, who has slashed .207/.308/.394 with seven home runs and seven steals across 222 plate appearances this season, will bat seventh and start at shortstop in Sunday's series finale with the Rangers.