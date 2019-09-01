Moore is expected to serve as the Mariners' primary shortstop with J.P. Crawford (hamstring) set to miss at least a week of action, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Manager Scott Servais suggested the Mariners could summon an additional middle infielder from the minor-league ranks to provide more coverage, but for now, Moore will be the next man up on the depth chart at shortstop. The rookie, who has slashed .207/.308/.394 with seven home runs and seven steals across 222 plate appearances this season, will bat seventh and start at shortstop in Sunday's series finale with the Rangers.

More News
Our Latest Stories