Moore went 0-for-2 with a stolen base, a run scored and two walks in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Moore drew a walk and stolen second in the first inning before coming around to score on a Ty France single. The speedy Moore has struggled at the dish in his last seven games, going 3-for-21 (.143) in that span, but he's also drawn six walks and scored a pair of runs. The versatile defender has racked up 12 stolen bases in 36 games this year, surpassing his total of 11 steals in 113 contests in 2019. Moore has added seven homers, 24 runs scored and 15 RBI.