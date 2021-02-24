Moore showed up to the Mariners' first full-squad workout of spring training sporting noticeably more muscle than last season, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The versatile 28-year-old apparently came equipped for battle figuratively and literally, considering he's expected to be part of one of the more intense competitions of the spring. Manager Scott Servais commented earlier this winter that Moore would get a legitimate chance to win the top job at second base from Shed Long (shin), who took a step back last season while the former surged. Moore produced a .255/.358/.496 line with nine doubles, eight home runs and 17 RBI across 38 games, adding 12 stolen bases (17 attempts) for good measure. A whopping 42 of his 86 career hits over his first two seasons have gone for extra bases as well, giving his bat a level of pop that Long may have a hard time keeping up with, especially if the added offseason muscle makes Moore even more potent at the plate.