Moore went 1-for-2 with a run in a win over the Athletics on Sunday.

The valued utility man drew another start at shortstop for the suspended J.P. Crawford and reached safely for the fourth time in as many games filling in for his teammate. Despite the modest run of productivity, Moore's slash line is still a lopsided .170/.341/.330, and he's projected to lose his temporary everyday status beginning with Crawford's return in a road matchup against the Padres.