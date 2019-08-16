Moore went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Moore launched the only round tripper of the game for the Mariners, a 373-foot shot to right in the seventh. Thursday's success aside, the utility man has been much more valuable for his positional versatility than his bat. Factoring in Thursday's production, Moore is slashing just .206/.307/.376 on the campaign, although it's worth noting nearly half (16) of his 34 hits have gone for extra bases in the form of nine doubles, two triples and five homers.