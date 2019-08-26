Moore went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

The utility man's 419-foot shot to left center in the third opened the scoring on the afternoon for both clubs. Moore continues to log intermittent starts at various positions, but his successes at the plate remain few and far between. However, he's shown some nice pop in his bat, with exactly half (10 doubles, two triples, six homers) of his 36 hits on the season going for extra bases.