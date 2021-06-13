Moore went 2-for-4 with a home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Saturday's loss to Cleveland.
The second baseman returned from a stint on the injured list and went deep for the sixth time this season. Even though Moore has hit safely in five of his last seven contests, he continues to hit poorly and remains below the Mendoza line. This multi-hit performance only boosted to average to a meager .179 mark.
