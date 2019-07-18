Mariners' Dylan Moore: Solid in last two starts
Moore is 2-for-6 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run over his last two starts.
The Mariners' resident jack of all trades, Moore started in left field Wednesday against the Athletics and has seen time at all four infield positions and both corner outfield spots this season. The 26-year-old has squared up on the ball nicely in his last two starts on Monday and Wednesday, with his first three-bagger of the season coming in the latter contest. Moore is slashing an unsightly .197/.299/.350 across 158 plate appearances this season, but he's put relatively good wood on the ball by managing 12 extra-base knocks (seven doubles, one triple, four home runs) over his 27 total hits.
