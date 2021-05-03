Moore went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Angels.

Moore stepped up to bat in the fourth with men on first and second and singled home Kyle Seager to put the Mariners up 1-0. The 28-year-old was able to steal second before Dylan Bundy got out of the inning. He is now tied for third in baseball with six steals but is still hitting just .145/.267/.276. He does have four hits and five RBI over his last three games, however, so he's picked it up a bit as of late.