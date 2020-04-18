Moore hit .400 (4-for-10) with a double, a home run, three RBI, four walks, five stolen bases and three runs across seven Cactus League contests before spring training was suspended.

The versatile 27-year-old entered spring poised for a battle for a utility role against the likes of Tim Lopes and Patrick Wisdom. Moore's spring numbers, albeit over a small sample, certainly speak highly of his chances, especially with the likelihood rosters are expanded to as much as 29 players. Moore generated an unsightly .206/.302/.389 line across his first 282 big-league plate appearances last season, but nearly half (25) of his 51 hits notably went for extra bases.