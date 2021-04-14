Moore went 0-for-5 with one strikeout during Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, lowering his season line to .121/.211/.212 over 38 plate appearances.

Moore's early struggles are particularly disappointing when considering he started the season with a chance to potentially take a long-term hold of the everyday job at the keystone with Shed Long still in the final stages of recovery from last year's shin injury. However, a combination of an elevated 34.2 percent strikeout rate and atypically low .190 BABIP have conspired to keep his numbers at their current levels, as has an anemic 19.0 percent hard-hit rate.